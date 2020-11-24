Earnings results for Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/24/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

Anaplan last issued its earnings data on August 26th, 2020. The reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business earned $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Its revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Anaplan has generated ($1.06) earnings per share over the last year. Anaplan has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020. Anaplan will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 24th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Anaplan in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.14, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.18%. The high price target for PLAN is $75.00 and the low price target for PLAN is $42.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Anaplan has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.14, Anaplan has a forecasted downside of 0.2% from its current price of $62.25. Anaplan has been the subject of 13 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan does not currently pay a dividend. Anaplan does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

In the past three months, Anaplan insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $44,031,009.00 in company stock. Only 7.30% of the stock of Anaplan is held by insiders. 94.74% of the stock of Anaplan is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN



Earnings for Anaplan are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.05) to ($1.16) per share. The P/E ratio of Anaplan is -57.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Anaplan has a P/B Ratio of 28.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

