Earnings results for ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

ANGI Homeservices last posted its earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company earned $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.45 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ANGI Homeservices has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.8. ANGI Homeservices has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ANGI Homeservices in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.42, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.28%. The high price target for ANGI is $19.00 and the low price target for ANGI is $7.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices does not currently pay a dividend. ANGI Homeservices does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI)

In the past three months, ANGI Homeservices insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $21,350,822.00 in company stock. Only 17.40% of the stock of ANGI Homeservices is held by insiders. Only 19.95% of the stock of ANGI Homeservices is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI



Earnings for ANGI Homeservices are expected to grow by 450.00% in the coming year, from $0.02 to $0.11 per share. The P/E ratio of ANGI Homeservices is 287.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of ANGI Homeservices is 287.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.73. ANGI Homeservices has a P/B Ratio of 4.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

