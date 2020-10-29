Earnings results for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The business earned $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has generated $4.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.5. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.56%. The high price target for BUD is $75.00 and the low price target for BUD is $39.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a dividend yield of 1.52%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is 20.59%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.58% next year. This indicates that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

In the past three months, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is held by insiders. Only 3.97% of the stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD



Earnings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV are expected to grow by 65.45% in the coming year, from $1.91 to $3.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is 85.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is 85.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 34.63. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a P/B Ratio of 1.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

