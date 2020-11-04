Earnings results for Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

Anika Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm earned $30.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 million. Anika Therapeutics has generated $2.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.5. Anika Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Anika Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.40%. The high price target for ANIK is $65.00 and the low price target for ANIK is $29.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Anika Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.75, Anika Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 53.4% from its current price of $35.04. Anika Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Anika Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

In the past three months, Anika Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.53% of the stock of Anika Therapeutics is held by insiders. 97.24% of the stock of Anika Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK



Earnings for Anika Therapeutics are expected to grow by 53.41% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $1.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Anika Therapeutics is 56.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.21. The P/E ratio of Anika Therapeutics is 56.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.18. Anika Therapeutics has a PEG Ratio of 3.71. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Anika Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

