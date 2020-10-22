Earnings results for Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

Anika Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm earned $30.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 million. Anika Therapeutics has generated $2.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.8. Anika Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Anika Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 50.01%. The high price target for ANIK is $65.00 and the low price target for ANIK is $29.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Anika Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.75, Anika Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 50.0% from its current price of $35.83. Anika Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Anika Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

In the past three months, Anika Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.53% of the stock of Anika Therapeutics is held by insiders. 97.24% of the stock of Anika Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK



Earnings for Anika Therapeutics are expected to grow by 53.41% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $1.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Anika Therapeutics is 57.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Anika Therapeutics is 57.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.73. Anika Therapeutics has a PEG Ratio of 4.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Anika Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

