Earnings results for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management Inc is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Annaly Capital Management last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205 million. Annaly Capital Management has generated $1.00 earnings per share over the last year. Annaly Capital Management has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Annaly Capital Management in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.47, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.05%. The high price target for NLY is $8.50 and the low price target for NLY is $6.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Annaly Capital Management has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.47, Annaly Capital Management has a forecasted upside of 5.0% from its current price of $7.11. Annaly Capital Management has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 12.32%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Annaly Capital Management does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Annaly Capital Management is 88.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Annaly Capital Management will have a dividend payout ratio of 88.89% in the coming year. This indicates that Annaly Capital Management may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

In the past three months, Annaly Capital Management insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.36% of the stock of Annaly Capital Management is held by insiders. 47.55% of the stock of Annaly Capital Management is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY



Earnings for Annaly Capital Management are expected to decrease by -1.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $0.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Annaly Capital Management is -4.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Annaly Capital Management is -4.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Annaly Capital Management has a PEG Ratio of 1.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Annaly Capital Management has a P/B Ratio of 0.74. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

