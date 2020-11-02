Earnings results for ANSYS (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Century Casinos last released its quarterly earnings data on August 7th, 2020. The reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. The firm earned $36.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26 million. Century Casinos has generated ($0.65) earnings per share over the last year. Century Casinos has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020. Century Casinos will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Century Casinos in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 112.31%. The high price target for CNTY is $11.00 and the low price target for CNTY is $9.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Century Casinos has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, Century Casinos has a forecasted upside of 112.3% from its current price of $4.71. Century Casinos has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Century Casinos does not currently pay a dividend. Century Casinos does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Century Casinos insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.20% of the stock of Century Casinos is held by insiders. 61.35% of the stock of Century Casinos is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Century Casinos are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.82) to $0.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Century Casinos is -1.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Century Casinos is -1.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Century Casinos has a P/B Ratio of 0.81. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

