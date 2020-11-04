Earnings results for ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.97. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.12.

ANSYS last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The business earned $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. ANSYS has generated $5.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.8. ANSYS has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ANSYS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $283.08, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.39%. The high price target for ANSS is $350.00 and the low price target for ANSS is $200.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ANSYS has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $283.08, ANSYS has a forecasted downside of 10.4% from its current price of $315.91. ANSYS has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS does not currently pay a dividend. ANSYS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

In the past three months, ANSYS insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,640,301.00 in company stock. Only 0.58% of the stock of ANSYS is held by insiders. 90.17% of the stock of ANSYS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS



Earnings for ANSYS are expected to grow by 19.88% in the coming year, from $4.88 to $5.85 per share. The P/E ratio of ANSYS is 68.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of ANSYS is 68.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.84. ANSYS has a P/B Ratio of 7.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

