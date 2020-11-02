Earnings results for Antero Midstream (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3900000000000001.

Analyst Opinion on Antero Midstream (NASDAQ:SWKS)

29 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Skyworks Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $142.69, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.99%. The high price target for SWKS is $190.00 and the low price target for SWKS is $99.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 21 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Skyworks Solutions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.72, and is based on 21 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $142.69, Skyworks Solutions has a forecasted upside of 1.0% from its current price of $141.29. Skyworks Solutions has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Antero Midstream (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions has a dividend yield of 1.38%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Skyworks Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Skyworks Solutions is 35.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Skyworks Solutions will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.50% next year. This indicates that Skyworks Solutions will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Antero Midstream (NASDAQ:SWKS)

In the past three months, Skyworks Solutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,888,152.00 in company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of Skyworks Solutions is held by insiders. 76.89% of the stock of Skyworks Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Antero Midstream (NASDAQ:SWKS



Earnings for Skyworks Solutions are expected to grow by 21.34% in the coming year, from $4.92 to $5.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Skyworks Solutions is 31.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.55. The P/E ratio of Skyworks Solutions is 31.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 59.71. Skyworks Solutions has a PEG Ratio of 2.00. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Skyworks Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 5.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

