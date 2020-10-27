Earnings results for Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Antero Midstream last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business earned $219.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.87 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Antero Midstream has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year. Antero Midstream has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Antero Midstream in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.71, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.15%. The high price target for AM is $8.00 and the low price target for AM is $4.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Antero Midstream has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.89, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.71, Antero Midstream has a forecasted downside of 10.2% from its current price of $6.36. Antero Midstream has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 18.98%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Antero Midstream has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Antero Midstream is 98.40%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Antero Midstream will have a dividend payout ratio of 132.26% in the coming year. This indicates that Antero Midstream may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

In the past three months, Antero Midstream insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $46,440,000.00 in company stock. Only 10.90% of the stock of Antero Midstream is held by insiders. 56.60% of the stock of Antero Midstream is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM



Earnings for Antero Midstream are expected to grow by 14.81% in the coming year, from $0.81 to $0.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Antero Midstream is -4.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Antero Midstream is -4.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Antero Midstream has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

