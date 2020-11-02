Earnings results for Antero Resources (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Wingstop last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Wingstop has generated $0.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.2. Wingstop has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Wingstop in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $140.47, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.75%. The high price target for WING is $182.00 and the low price target for WING is $103.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Wingstop has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $140.47, Wingstop has a forecasted upside of 20.7% from its current price of $116.33. Wingstop has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Wingstop has a dividend yield of 0.47%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Wingstop has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Wingstop is 76.71%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Wingstop will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.84% next year. This indicates that Wingstop will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Wingstop insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,794.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Wingstop is held by insiders.

Earnings for Wingstop are expected to grow by 17.46% in the coming year, from $1.26 to $1.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Wingstop is 121.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.55. The P/E ratio of Wingstop is 121.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 34.47. Wingstop has a PEG Ratio of 8.49. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

