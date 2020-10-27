Earnings results for Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.5.

Antero Resources last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $484.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.90 million. Its revenue was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Antero Resources has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year. Antero Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Antero Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.12, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.43%. The high price target for AR is $6.90 and the low price target for AR is $2.50. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Antero Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

In the past three months, Antero Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.40% of the stock of Antero Resources is held by insiders. 77.76% of the stock of Antero Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR



Earnings for Antero Resources are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.69) to ($0.68) per share. The P/E ratio of Antero Resources is -0.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Antero Resources is -0.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Antero Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.16. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

