Anthem, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.87.

Anthem last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. The firm earned $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Anthem has generated $19.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Anthem has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Anthem in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $341.79, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.36%. The high price target for ANTM is $423.00 and the low price target for ANTM is $281.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Anthem has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $341.79, Anthem has a forecasted upside of 14.4% from its current price of $298.88. Anthem has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Anthem has a dividend yield of 1.27%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Anthem has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Anthem is 19.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Anthem will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.89% next year. This indicates that Anthem will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Anthem insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,009,996.00 in company stock. Only 0.22% of the stock of Anthem is held by insiders. 87.71% of the stock of Anthem is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Anthem are expected to grow by 13.83% in the coming year, from $22.42 to $25.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Anthem is 12.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Anthem is 12.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.90. Anthem has a PEG Ratio of 0.95. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Anthem has a P/B Ratio of 2.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

