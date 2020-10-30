Earnings results for AON (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.45.

AON last announced its earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company earned $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Its revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AON has generated $9.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9. AON has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on AON (NYSE:AON)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AON in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $214.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.78%. The high price target for AON is $247.00 and the low price target for AON is $180.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AON has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $214.40, AON has a forecasted upside of 14.8% from its current price of $186.80. AON has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AON (NYSE:AON)

AON has a dividend yield of 0.90%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AON does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of AON is 19.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AON will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.53% next year. This indicates that AON will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AON (NYSE:AON)

In the past three months, AON insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.97% of the stock of AON is held by insiders. 91.08% of the stock of AON is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AON (NYSE:AON



Earnings for AON are expected to grow by 9.79% in the coming year, from $9.70 to $10.65 per share. The P/E ratio of AON is 24.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of AON is 24.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.58. AON has a P/B Ratio of 12.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

