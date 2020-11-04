Earnings results for Apache (NYSE:APA)

Apache Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.29.

Apache last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.27. The business earned $752 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.60 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Apache has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Apache has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Apache (NYSE:APA)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Apache in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 83.28%. The high price target for APA is $23.00 and the low price target for APA is $9.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 11 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Apache has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, Apache has a forecasted upside of 83.3% from its current price of $8.73. Apache has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Apache (NYSE:APA)

Apache has a dividend yield of 1.13%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Apache does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Apache (NYSE:APA)

In the past three months, Apache insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.71% of the stock of Apache is held by insiders. 91.45% of the stock of Apache is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Apache (NYSE:APA



Earnings for Apache are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.51) to ($1.52) per share. The P/E ratio of Apache is -0.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Apache is -0.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Apache has a P/B Ratio of 0.74. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

