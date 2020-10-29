Earnings results for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

Apartment Investment and Management last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Apartment Investment and Management has generated $2.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.0. Apartment Investment and Management has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Apartment Investment and Management in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.14%. The high price target for AIV is $44.00 and the low price target for AIV is $33.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Apartment Investment and Management has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.88, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.00, Apartment Investment and Management has a forecasted upside of 29.1% from its current price of $30.20. Apartment Investment and Management has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.14%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Apartment Investment and Management does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Apartment Investment and Management is 65.60%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Apartment Investment and Management will have a dividend payout ratio of 68.62% next year. This indicates that Apartment Investment and Management will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

In the past three months, Apartment Investment and Management insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.44% of the stock of Apartment Investment and Management is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV



Earnings for Apartment Investment and Management are expected to decrease by -3.24% in the coming year, from $2.47 to $2.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Apartment Investment and Management is 24.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Apartment Investment and Management is 24.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.35. Apartment Investment and Management has a P/B Ratio of 2.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here