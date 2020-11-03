Earnings results for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.1.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.24. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has generated ($4.64) earnings per share over the last year. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 58.93%. The high price target for APLS is $86.00 and the low price target for APLS is $29.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Apellis Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

In the past three months, Apellis Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,281,816.00 in company stock. Only 9.50% of the stock of Apellis Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 80.80% of the stock of Apellis Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS



Earnings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($6.17) to ($6.47) per share. The P/E ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals is -4.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals is -4.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 68.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

