Aphria Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/15/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Aphria last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business earned $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. Aphria has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.3. Aphria has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aphria in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.47, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 61.08%. The high price target for APHA is $15.50 and the low price target for APHA is $7.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aphria has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.47, Aphria has a forecasted upside of 61.1% from its current price of $5.88. Aphria has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Aphria does not currently pay a dividend. Aphria does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Aphria insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.57% of the stock of Aphria is held by institutions.

Earnings for Aphria are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.03) to ($0.06) per share. The P/E ratio of Aphria is 65.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.74. The P/E ratio of Aphria is 65.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.74. Aphria has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

