Earnings results for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Analyst Opinion on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 62.31%. The high price target for ARI is $18.80 and the low price target for ARI is $11.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 45.75%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is 237.29%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will have a dividend payout ratio of 289.66% in the coming year. This indicates that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

In the past three months, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.46% of the stock of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is held by insiders. 65.56% of the stock of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI



Earnings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance are expected to grow by 51.04% in the coming year, from $0.96 to $1.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is 114.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is 114.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.40. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a P/B Ratio of 0.54. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

