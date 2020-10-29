Earnings results for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

Apollo Global Management last issued its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm earned $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.94 million. Apollo Global Management has generated $2.71 earnings per share over the last year. Apollo Global Management has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Apollo Global Management in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.21%. The high price target for APO is $155.00 and the low price target for APO is $43.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Apollo Global Management has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.47, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.25, Apollo Global Management has a forecasted upside of 47.2% from its current price of $38.89. Apollo Global Management has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Apollo Global Management is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.88%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Apollo Global Management does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Apollo Global Management is 72.32%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Apollo Global Management will have a dividend payout ratio of 74.81% next year. This indicates that Apollo Global Management will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Apollo Global Management insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,327,749.00 in company stock. Only 9.30% of the stock of Apollo Global Management is held by insiders. 73.95% of the stock of Apollo Global Management is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Apollo Global Management are expected to grow by 40.86% in the coming year, from $1.86 to $2.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Apollo Global Management is -121.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Apollo Global Management is -121.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Apollo Global Management has a PEG Ratio of 1.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Apollo Global Management has a P/B Ratio of 3.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

