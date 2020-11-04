Earnings results for Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Apollo Medical last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 7th, 2020. The reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm earned $165.17 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical has generated $0.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.0. Apollo Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Apollo Medical.

Dividend Strength: Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Apollo Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

In the past three months, Apollo Medical insiders have bought 145.73% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $284,550.00 in company stock and sold $115,797.00 in company stock. Only 11.87% of the stock of Apollo Medical is held by insiders. Only 7.84% of the stock of Apollo Medical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH



Earnings for Apollo Medical are expected to grow by 20.51% in the coming year, from $0.78 to $0.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Apollo Medical is 30.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Apollo Medical is 30.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.18. Apollo Medical has a PEG Ratio of 4.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Apollo Medical has a P/B Ratio of 3.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here