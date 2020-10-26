Earnings results for AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

AppFolio last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $81.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 million. AppFolio has generated $1.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.9. AppFolio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 26th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AppFolio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $88.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 42.48%. The high price target for APPF is $88.00 and the low price target for APPF is $88.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio does not currently pay a dividend. AppFolio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

In the past three months, AppFolio insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,889,070.00 in company stock. 41.99% of the stock of AppFolio is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 40.31% of the stock of AppFolio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF



Earnings for AppFolio are expected to remain at $0.93 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of AppFolio is 177.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of AppFolio is 177.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.06. AppFolio has a P/B Ratio of 39.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

