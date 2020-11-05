Earnings results for Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

Appian last announced its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.24 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Appian has generated ($0.77) earnings per share over the last year. Appian has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Appian in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 28.71%. The high price target for APPN is $73.00 and the low price target for APPN is $38.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Appian has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.38, Appian has a forecasted downside of 28.7% from its current price of $70.66. Appian has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian does not currently pay a dividend. Appian does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

In the past three months, Appian insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,674,740.00 in company stock. 46.80% of the stock of Appian is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 40.75% of the stock of Appian is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN



Earnings for Appian are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.75) to ($0.62) per share. The P/E ratio of Appian is -102.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Appian is -102.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Appian has a P/B Ratio of 23.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here