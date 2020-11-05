Earnings results for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Apple Hospitality REIT last posted its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.27. Apple Hospitality REIT has generated $1.63 earnings per share over the last year. Apple Hospitality REIT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Apple Hospitality REIT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.07, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.74%. The high price target for APLE is $18.00 and the low price target for APLE is $9.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Apple Hospitality REIT has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.07, Apple Hospitality REIT has a forecasted upside of 22.7% from its current price of $10.65. Apple Hospitality REIT has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT does not currently pay a dividend. Apple Hospitality REIT does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

In the past three months, Apple Hospitality REIT insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $85,283.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.50% of the stock of Apple Hospitality REIT is held by insiders. 64.90% of the stock of Apple Hospitality REIT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE



Earnings for Apple Hospitality REIT are expected to grow by 343.75% in the coming year, from $0.16 to $0.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Apple Hospitality REIT is -266.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Apple Hospitality REIT is -266.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Apple Hospitality REIT has a P/B Ratio of 0.72. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

