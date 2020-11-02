Earnings results for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Analyst Opinion on Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:PEAK)

Dividend Strength: Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.38%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Healthpeak Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Healthpeak Properties is 84.09%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Healthpeak Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 88.62% in the coming year. This indicates that Healthpeak Properties may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:PEAK)

In the past three months, Healthpeak Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.17% of the stock of Healthpeak Properties is held by insiders. 92.77% of the stock of Healthpeak Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:PEAK



Earnings for Healthpeak Properties are expected to grow by 1.83% in the coming year, from $1.64 to $1.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Healthpeak Properties is 42.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.55. The P/E ratio of Healthpeak Properties is 42.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.06. Healthpeak Properties has a PEG Ratio of 5.77. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Healthpeak Properties has a P/B Ratio of 2.00. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

