Earnings results for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.02.

Applied Industrial Technologies last issued its earnings data on August 12th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $725.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.25 million. Applied Industrial Technologies has generated $3.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.0. Applied Industrial Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Applied Industrial Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $76.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.02%. The high price target for AIT is $81.00 and the low price target for AIT is $75.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Applied Industrial Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $76.80, Applied Industrial Technologies has a forecasted upside of 28.0% from its current price of $59.99. Applied Industrial Technologies has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies pays a meaningful dividend of 2.10%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Applied Industrial Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Applied Industrial Technologies is 33.60%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Applied Industrial Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.13% next year. This indicates that Applied Industrial Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

In the past three months, Applied Industrial Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $616,563.00 in company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Applied Industrial Technologies is held by insiders. 90.88% of the stock of Applied Industrial Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT



Earnings for Applied Industrial Technologies are expected to grow by 22.95% in the coming year, from $3.05 to $3.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Applied Industrial Technologies is 99.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Applied Industrial Technologies is 99.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.73. Applied Industrial Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 2.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here