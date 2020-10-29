Earnings results for AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.84. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93.

AptarGroup last released its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The firm earned $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million. AptarGroup has generated $3.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.8. AptarGroup has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AptarGroup in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $124.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.56%. The high price target for ATR is $135.00 and the low price target for ATR is $105.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AptarGroup has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $124.20, AptarGroup has a forecasted upside of 10.6% from its current price of $112.34. AptarGroup has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup has a dividend yield of 1.25%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AptarGroup does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of AptarGroup is 36.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AptarGroup will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.02% next year. This indicates that AptarGroup will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

In the past three months, AptarGroup insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,713,774.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of AptarGroup is held by insiders. 88.06% of the stock of AptarGroup is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR



Earnings for AptarGroup are expected to grow by 16.12% in the coming year, from $3.35 to $3.89 per share. The P/E ratio of AptarGroup is 36.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of AptarGroup is 36.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.06. AptarGroup has a PEG Ratio of 5.04. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AptarGroup has a P/B Ratio of 4.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

