Earnings results for Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.27.

Aptiv last announced its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Aptiv has generated $4.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Aptiv has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aptiv in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $99.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.41%. The high price target for APTV is $150.00 and the low price target for APTV is $67.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 22 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aptiv has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 21 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $99.57, Aptiv has a forecasted upside of 6.4% from its current price of $93.57. Aptiv has been the subject of 13 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv does not currently pay a dividend. Aptiv does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

In the past three months, Aptiv insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $990,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.55% of the stock of Aptiv is held by insiders. 94.68% of the stock of Aptiv is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV



Earnings for Aptiv are expected to grow by 181.68% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $3.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Aptiv is 14.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Aptiv is 14.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 38.53. Aptiv has a PEG Ratio of 6.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Aptiv has a P/B Ratio of 5.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

