Earnings results for Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Aqua Metals last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals has generated ($0.86) earnings per share over the last year. Aqua Metals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aqua Metals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 105.49%. The high price target for AQMS is $2.00 and the low price target for AQMS is $2.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aqua Metals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.00, Aqua Metals has a forecasted upside of 105.5% from its current price of $0.97. Aqua Metals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals does not currently pay a dividend. Aqua Metals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

In the past three months, Aqua Metals insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,250.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Aqua Metals is held by insiders. Only 13.86% of the stock of Aqua Metals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS



Earnings for Aqua Metals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.28) to ($0.25) per share. The P/E ratio of Aqua Metals is -1.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aqua Metals is -1.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aqua Metals has a P/B Ratio of 1.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here