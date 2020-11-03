Earnings results for AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

AquaBounty Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). AquaBounty Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for AquaBounty Technologies.

Dividend Strength: AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. AquaBounty Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB)

In the past three months, AquaBounty Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB



More latest stories: here