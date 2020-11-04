Earnings results for Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.54.

Aquestive Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.36. The firm earned $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. Aquestive Therapeutics has generated ($2.42) earnings per share over the last year. Aquestive Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aquestive Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 195.60%. The high price target for AQST is $33.00 and the low price target for AQST is $7.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aquestive Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.67, Aquestive Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 195.6% from its current price of $5.30. Aquestive Therapeutics has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Aquestive Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

In the past three months, Aquestive Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $24,000.00 in company stock. 42.58% of the stock of Aquestive Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 55.10% of the stock of Aquestive Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST



Earnings for Aquestive Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.60) to ($1.49) per share. The P/E ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics is -2.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics is -2.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

