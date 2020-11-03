Earnings results for ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.02.

ArcBest last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.00 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $627.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.73 million. ArcBest has generated $2.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.1. ArcBest has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ArcBest in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.87%. The high price target for ARCB is $43.00 and the low price target for ARCB is $25.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ArcBest has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.67, ArcBest has a forecasted upside of 3.9% from its current price of $31.45. ArcBest has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest has a dividend yield of 1.05%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ArcBest has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ArcBest is 11.11%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ArcBest will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.35% next year. This indicates that ArcBest will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

In the past three months, ArcBest insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $562,299.00 in company stock. Only 1.88% of the stock of ArcBest is held by insiders. 89.35% of the stock of ArcBest is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB



Earnings for ArcBest are expected to grow by 24.23% in the coming year, from $2.27 to $2.82 per share. The P/E ratio of ArcBest is 29.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of ArcBest is 29.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 18.09. ArcBest has a PEG Ratio of 1.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ArcBest has a P/B Ratio of 1.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

