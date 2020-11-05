Earnings results for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.53.

ArcelorMittal last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. The firm earned $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. ArcelorMittal has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year. ArcelorMittal has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ArcelorMittal in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.84%. The high price target for MT is $21.00 and the low price target for MT is $11.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ArcelorMittal has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.33, ArcelorMittal has a forecasted upside of 15.8% from its current price of $14.10. ArcelorMittal has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

ArcelorMittal does not currently pay a dividend. ArcelorMittal does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, ArcelorMittal insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.06% of the stock of ArcelorMittal is held by insiders. Only 5.08% of the stock of ArcelorMittal is held by institutions.

Earnings for ArcelorMittal are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.43) to $1.28 per share. The P/E ratio of ArcelorMittal is -3.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ArcelorMittal is -3.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ArcelorMittal has a P/B Ratio of 0.35. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

