Earnings results for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63.

Arch Capital Group last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arch Capital Group has generated $2.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. Arch Capital Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arch Capital Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.90%. The high price target for ACGL is $55.00 and the low price target for ACGL is $30.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Arch Capital Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.20, Arch Capital Group has a forecasted upside of 39.9% from its current price of $29.45. Arch Capital Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group does not currently pay a dividend. Arch Capital Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

In the past three months, Arch Capital Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Arch Capital Group is held by insiders. 78.25% of the stock of Arch Capital Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL



Earnings for Arch Capital Group are expected to grow by 140.68% in the coming year, from $1.18 to $2.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Arch Capital Group is 10.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Arch Capital Group is 10.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.35. Arch Capital Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Arch Capital Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

