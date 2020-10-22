Earnings results for Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.03.

Arch Coal last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The energy company reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.27 million. Its revenue was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Arch Coal has generated $11.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.3. Arch Coal has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arch Coal in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 59.59%. The high price target for ARCH is $110.00 and the low price target for ARCH is $26.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Arch Coal has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.40, Arch Coal has a forecasted upside of 59.6% from its current price of $37.22. Arch Coal has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Arch Coal does not currently pay a dividend. Arch Coal does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Arch Coal insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.00% of the stock of Arch Coal is held by insiders.

Earnings for Arch Coal are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($7.77) to $4.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Arch Coal is 44.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Arch Coal is 44.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 39.27. Arch Coal has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

