Earnings results for Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Archrock last announced its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $220.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.82 million. Archrock has generated $0.63 earnings per share over the last year. Archrock has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020. Archrock will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 3rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Archrock in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.56%. The high price target for AROC is $8.00 and the low price target for AROC is $8.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Archrock has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, Archrock has a forecasted upside of 33.6% from its current price of $5.99. Archrock has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.68%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Archrock has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Archrock is 92.06%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Archrock will have a dividend payout ratio of 580.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Archrock may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

In the past three months, Archrock insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.10% of the stock of Archrock is held by insiders. 73.26% of the stock of Archrock is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Archrock (NYSE:AROC



Earnings for Archrock are expected to decrease by -70.59% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $0.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Archrock is -35.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Archrock has a P/B Ratio of 0.88. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

