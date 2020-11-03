Earnings results for Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Archrock last posted its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company earned $220.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.82 million. Archrock has generated $0.63 earnings per share over the last year. Archrock has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Archrock in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.98%. The high price target for AROC is $8.00 and the low price target for AROC is $8.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Archrock has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, Archrock has a forecasted upside of 27.0% from its current price of $6.30. Archrock has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.78%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Archrock has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Archrock is 92.06%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Archrock will have a dividend payout ratio of 580.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Archrock may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

In the past three months, Archrock insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.10% of the stock of Archrock is held by insiders. 73.26% of the stock of Archrock is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Archrock (NYSE:AROC



Earnings for Archrock are expected to decrease by -70.59% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $0.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Archrock is -37.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Archrock is -37.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Archrock has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here