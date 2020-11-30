Earnings results for Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Limited is expected* to report earnings on 11/30/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Analyst Opinion on Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arco Platform in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.49%. The high price target for ARCE is $58.00 and the low price target for ARCE is $54.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Arco Platform has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.75, Arco Platform has a forecasted upside of 31.5% from its current price of $42.40. Arco Platform has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform does not currently pay a dividend. Arco Platform does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

In the past three months, Arco Platform insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 92.81% of the stock of Arco Platform is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE



Earnings for Arco Platform are expected to grow by 373.33% in the coming year, from $0.15 to $0.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Arco Platform is -157.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Arco Platform is -157.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Arco Platform has a P/B Ratio of 2.89. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here