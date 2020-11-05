Earnings results for Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22.

Arconic last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Arconic has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Arconic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arconic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.85%. The high price target for ARNC is $38.00 and the low price target for ARNC is $17.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Arconic has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.63, Arconic has a forecasted upside of 25.8% from its current price of $23.54. Arconic has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic does not currently pay a dividend. Arconic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

In the past three months, Arconic insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 86.65% of the stock of Arconic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC



Earnings for Arconic are expected to grow by 617.24% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $2.08 per share.

More latest stories: here