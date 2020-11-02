Earnings results for Arcosa (NYSE:LNT)

Alliant Energy Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.94.

Alliant Energy last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.6. Alliant Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alliant Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.47%. The high price target for LNT is $62.00 and the low price target for LNT is $53.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alliant Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.20, Alliant Energy has a forecasted upside of 3.5% from its current price of $55.28. Alliant Energy has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Alliant Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 2.74%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Alliant Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Alliant Energy is 78.76%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Alliant Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 68.47% next year. This indicates that Alliant Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Alliant Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.25% of the stock of Alliant Energy is held by insiders. 71.12% of the stock of Alliant Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Alliant Energy are expected to grow by 3.26% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $2.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Alliant Energy is 28.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Alliant Energy is 28.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 20.63. Alliant Energy has a PEG Ratio of 3.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Alliant Energy has a P/B Ratio of 3.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

