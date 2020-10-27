Earnings results for Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Arcosa last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.30 million. Arcosa has generated $2.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. Arcosa has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arcosa in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.14%. The high price target for ACA is $61.00 and the low price target for ACA is $48.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Arcosa has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.00, Arcosa has a forecasted upside of 15.1% from its current price of $46.03. Arcosa has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa has a dividend yield of 0.43%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Arcosa does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Arcosa is 8.51%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Arcosa will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.03% next year. This indicates that Arcosa will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

In the past three months, Arcosa insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.45% of the stock of Arcosa is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA



Earnings for Arcosa are expected to grow by 0.40% in the coming year, from $2.48 to $2.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Arcosa is 18.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Arcosa is 18.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.53. Arcosa has a PEG Ratio of 4.32. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Arcosa has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

