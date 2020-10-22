Earnings results for Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD)

Ardagh Group S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

Ardagh Group last released its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company earned $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ardagh Group has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.5. Ardagh Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ardagh Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.33%. The high price target for ARD is $23.00 and the low price target for ARD is $12.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ardagh Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.40, Ardagh Group has a forecasted upside of 12.3% from its current price of $14.60. Ardagh Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD)

Ardagh Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.12%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Ardagh Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ardagh Group is 32.97%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ardagh Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.36% next year. This indicates that Ardagh Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD)

In the past three months, Ardagh Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 85.09% of the stock of Ardagh Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD



Earnings for Ardagh Group are expected to grow by 15.38% in the coming year, from $1.43 to $1.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Ardagh Group is 2.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Ardagh Group is 2.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.65.

More latest stories: here