Earnings results for Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.37.

Ardelyx last released its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company earned $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Ardelyx has generated ($1.47) earnings per share over the last year. Ardelyx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ardelyx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 123.88%. The high price target for ARDX is $13.00 and the low price target for ARDX is $11.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx does not currently pay a dividend. Ardelyx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

In the past three months, Ardelyx insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $951,592.00 in company stock. Only 3.96% of the stock of Ardelyx is held by insiders. 86.99% of the stock of Ardelyx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX



Earnings for Ardelyx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.10) to ($1.09) per share. The P/E ratio of Ardelyx is -4.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ardelyx is -4.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ardelyx has a P/B Ratio of 2.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

