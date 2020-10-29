Earnings results for Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate last posted its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate has generated $1.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.0. Ares Commercial Real Estate has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ares Commercial Real Estate in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.09%. The high price target for ACRE is $16.50 and the low price target for ACRE is $9.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ares Commercial Real Estate has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 14.43%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Ares Commercial Real Estate has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ares Commercial Real Estate is 98.51%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Ares Commercial Real Estate will have a dividend payout ratio of 102.33% in the coming year. This indicates that Ares Commercial Real Estate may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

In the past three months, Ares Commercial Real Estate insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.19% of the stock of Ares Commercial Real Estate is held by insiders. 58.36% of the stock of Ares Commercial Real Estate is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE



Earnings for Ares Commercial Real Estate are expected to grow by 16.22% in the coming year, from $1.11 to $1.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Ares Commercial Real Estate is 23.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Ares Commercial Real Estate is 23.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.37. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a P/B Ratio of 0.69. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

