Earnings results for Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Ares Management last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company earned $326.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.49 million. Ares Management has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.9. Ares Management has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ares Management in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.35%. The high price target for ARES is $47.00 and the low price target for ARES is $38.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ares Management has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.80, Ares Management has a forecasted downside of 0.3% from its current price of $42.95. Ares Management has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management pays a meaningful dividend of 3.69%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ares Management does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Ares Management is 95.81%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Ares Management will have a dividend payout ratio of 75.83% in the coming year. This indicates that Ares Management may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

In the past three months, Ares Management insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $36,030,930.00 in company stock. 59.69% of the stock of Ares Management is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 41.31% of the stock of Ares Management is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES



Earnings for Ares Management are expected to grow by 24.12% in the coming year, from $1.70 to $2.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Ares Management is 85.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Ares Management is 85.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Ares Management has a PEG Ratio of 3.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ares Management has a P/B Ratio of 3.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

