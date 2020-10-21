Earnings results for Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.51.

Armstrong Flooring last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The firm earned $145.60 million during the quarter. Armstrong Flooring has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Armstrong Flooring has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Armstrong Flooring in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.45, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 33.91%. The high price target for AFI is $5.00 and the low price target for AFI is $1.80. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring does not currently pay a dividend. Armstrong Flooring does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

In the past three months, Armstrong Flooring insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.20% of the stock of Armstrong Flooring is held by insiders. 82.51% of the stock of Armstrong Flooring is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI



The P/E ratio of Armstrong Flooring is -1.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Armstrong Flooring is -1.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Armstrong Flooring has a P/B Ratio of 0.42. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

