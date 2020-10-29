Earnings results for Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6600000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.8599999999999999.

Arrow Electronics last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm earned $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics has generated $7.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. Arrow Electronics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arrow Electronics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.86, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.82%. The high price target for ARW is $87.00 and the low price target for ARW is $65.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics does not currently pay a dividend. Arrow Electronics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

In the past three months, Arrow Electronics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,035,273.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Arrow Electronics is held by insiders. 94.17% of the stock of Arrow Electronics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW



Earnings for Arrow Electronics are expected to grow by 22.31% in the coming year, from $6.50 to $7.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Arrow Electronics is 16.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Arrow Electronics is 16.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.88. Arrow Electronics has a PEG Ratio of 1.83. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Arrow Electronics has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

