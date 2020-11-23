Earnings results for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/23/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Analyst Opinion on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.15, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.87%. The high price target for ARWR is $98.00 and the low price target for ARWR is $31.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

In the past three months, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,230,236.00 in company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 61.61% of the stock of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR



Earnings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.16) to ($0.40) per share. The P/E ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is -275.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is -275.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 26.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

