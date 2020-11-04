Earnings results for Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Artesian Resources Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Artesian Resources last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $21.75 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.0. Artesian Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Artesian Resources in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Artesian Resources pays a meaningful dividend of 2.84%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Artesian Resources has been increasing its dividend for 13 years. The dividend payout ratio of Artesian Resources is 62.50%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Artesian Resources will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.14% next year. This indicates that Artesian Resources will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

In the past three months, Artesian Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.59% of the stock of Artesian Resources is held by insiders. 46.27% of the stock of Artesian Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Artesian Resources are expected to grow by 4.17% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $1.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Artesian Resources is 20.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.21. The P/E ratio of Artesian Resources is 20.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.42. Artesian Resources has a P/B Ratio of 2.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

