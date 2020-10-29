Earnings results for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has generated $3.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.8. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $111.45, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.85%. The high price target for AJG is $125.00 and the low price target for AJG is $97.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $111.45, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a forecasted upside of 6.8% from its current price of $104.31. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. pays a meaningful dividend of 1.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is 49.32%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.30% next year. This indicates that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

In the past three months, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,506,910.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is held by insiders. 81.51% of the stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG



Earnings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. are expected to grow by 4.81% in the coming year, from $4.37 to $4.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is 27.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is 27.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.35. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a PEG Ratio of 2.31. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a P/B Ratio of 3.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

